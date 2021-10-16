Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,200 shares, an increase of 129.0% from the September 15th total of 939,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 377.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OVCHF remained flat at $$8.80 during midday trading on Friday. 153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $9.34.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

