Oxen 24 Hour Volume Reaches $88,522.00 (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001099 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $37.08 million and $88,522.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,608.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,889.02 or 0.06416674 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.83 or 0.00309903 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.31 or 0.01054820 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00090287 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.00 or 0.00445485 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.78 or 0.00313135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.05 or 0.00285518 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,648,759 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

