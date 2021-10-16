Oxygen (OXY) Price Hits $2.17 on Top Exchanges

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. Oxygen has a total market cap of $136.54 million and $874,845.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oxygen has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.17 or 0.00003547 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007579 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000148 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,006,526 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.