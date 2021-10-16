Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,765,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,898,000 after buying an additional 52,541 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in SP Plus by 30.8% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,231,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,680,000 after purchasing an additional 289,748 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SP Plus by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,733,000 after purchasing an additional 74,644 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SP Plus by 7.0% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 973,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,769,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in SP Plus by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 970,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SP. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of SP stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.82. 80,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,218. SP Plus Co. has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $692.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.83.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.25. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.93 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SP Plus Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

