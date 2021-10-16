Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ePlus by 31.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 487,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,285,000 after buying an additional 118,004 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in ePlus by 13.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 785,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,231,000 after buying an additional 90,567 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in ePlus in the second quarter worth about $5,373,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ePlus by 41.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,000,000 after buying an additional 47,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ePlus by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,079,000 after buying an additional 21,776 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLUS. Sidoti raised shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $88,299.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,493.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $161,927.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,493.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,743,240 over the last 90 days. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLUS stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.29. The company had a trading volume of 56,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,512. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.93. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $110.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.73.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $416.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.20 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

