Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 21,970 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,970 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Textainer Group by 37.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after buying an additional 133,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Textainer Group by 70.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after buying an additional 132,818 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Textainer Group during the second quarter valued at $4,470,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Textainer Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,199,000 after buying an additional 130,094 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Textainer Group during the first quarter valued at $2,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGH traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,009. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.35. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $38.84.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.96 million. Research analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TGH. TheStreet raised Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

