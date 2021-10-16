PAID Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $967,235.00 (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PAID Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000797 BTC on major exchanges. PAID Network has a market cap of $40.31 million and approximately $967,235.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00069708 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00074140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.39 or 0.00110724 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,822.13 or 0.99928125 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,882.52 or 0.06378804 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00027237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

