Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

PGRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

PGRE opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.11 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $182.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.74 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGRE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 183.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 68,853 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,956,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,246,000 after purchasing an additional 619,905 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Paramount Group by 22.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Paramount Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 38,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Paramount Group by 87.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 83,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

