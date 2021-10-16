Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.58.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PARXF. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Shares of PARXF opened at $20.82 on Friday. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.14.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.