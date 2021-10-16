PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Shares Down 3.3%

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)’s share price fell 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.36 and last traded at $7.43. 14,148 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,996,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

Several research firms recently commented on PAVM. Zacks Investment Research raised PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PAVmed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $515.39 million, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.31.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAVM. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,354,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,787 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 549.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 37,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 497,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAVM)

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division comprises of EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

