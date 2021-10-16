PayBX Price Down 22.2% This Week (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One PayBX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. PayBX has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PayBX alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00046654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.85 or 0.00206528 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00093025 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

About PayBX

PayBX (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling PayBX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.