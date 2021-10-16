Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.43.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,592,000 after purchasing an additional 972,871 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,273,000 after purchasing an additional 901,788 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1,354.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,830,000 after purchasing an additional 728,417 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,685,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 592.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,074,000 after purchasing an additional 604,863 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PENN traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,597,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,741,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $52.09 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.74.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

