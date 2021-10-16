Penta Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. In the last seven days, Penta has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Penta coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Penta has a market cap of $904,860.89 and $28,433.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00045256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.75 or 0.00206078 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.48 or 0.00092565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

About Penta

Penta (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Penta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

