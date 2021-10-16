Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Short Interest Down 48.7% in September

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 287,800 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the September 15th total of 561,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

NASDAQ:PEBO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.40. 96,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,728. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $637.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.86 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 24.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

In related news, Director Michael N. Vittorio bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $31,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,007.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 2,000 shares of company stock worth $60,515 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 91,583.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 211.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

