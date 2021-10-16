Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Short Interest Down 48.7% in September

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 287,800 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the September 15th total of 561,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
NASDAQ:PEBO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.40. 96,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,728. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $637.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.94.
Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.86 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 24.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.
In related news, Director Michael N. Vittorio bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.34 per share, with a total value of $31,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,007.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 2,000 shares of company stock worth $60,515 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 91,583.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 211.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.
About Peoples Bancorp
Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.
