Phoenix Global Price Tops $0.0103 on Major Exchanges (PHB)

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. During the last week, Phoenix Global has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phoenix Global has a total market cap of $37.89 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenix Global coin can currently be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00069407 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00046148 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002492 BTC.

About Phoenix Global

Phoenix Global is a coin. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,694,333,445 coins. Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china . Phoenix Global’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . The Reddit community for Phoenix Global is https://reddit.com/r/PhoenixGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenix Global’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Red Pulse is a Chinese news feed platform. Users can access the news related to several sectors of the society, including Financials, Technology, Healthcare, Consumer Cyclicals, Consumer Non-Cyclicals, among other events occurring in Asia.At the moment Red Pulse is running on a dual-token system. The PHB token which is based on the Binance Chain and the PHX token which is based on the NEO blockchain. Below there is a short explanation on how the dual-token system will work. The integration will consist of the launch of a new BEP-2 token called PHB, native to the Binance Chain ecosystem, and subsequent migration of NEP-5 PHX tokens on Binance.com to BEP-2 PHB tokens, which will then be tradable on both Binance.com as well as Binance DEX, the new decentralized exchange feature developed on top of the Binance Chain blockchain. Binance users who hold PHX on Binance.com will automatically have their PHX tokens migrated to PHB, and the exchange will continue to support the deposit of both PHX and PHB, while allowing for withdrawals in PHB. The total token circulating supply of PHX + PHB will remain the same as before, ensuring continuity and transparency in regards to our market-driven token price and market cap.At the same time, the existing NEP-5 PHX token will continue to be natively supported by the Redpulse.com platform. Red Pulse continues to be closely partnered with NEO and its pioneering blockchain infrastructure that has allowed Red Pulse to develop our smart contract-based Phoenix infrastructure: Proof of Creation, Proof of Ownership, Regulatory Compliance, IP Protection, and Accountability. Via this Phoenix infrastructure, intellectual property such as research notes and whitepapers can be registered, secured, and tokenized as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and transferred between parties. As the Binance Chain continues to mature, Red Pulse will develop an identical infrastructure on the BEP-2 protocol as well.Learn more about the Red Pulse integration with the Binance Chain here. Visit the Red Pulse Phoenix NEO-based token page here. “

Buying and Selling Phoenix Global

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenix Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenix Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

