PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 205,700 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the September 15th total of 467,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of PFN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.04. 173,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,699. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.0718 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 78,912 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $682,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $546,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.