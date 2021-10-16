PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 205,700 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the September 15th total of 467,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of PFN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.04. 173,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,699. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.0718 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
