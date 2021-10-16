Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Receives $6.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PXLW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Pixelworks from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

PXLW traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $4.48. 539,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,901. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.90. Pixelworks has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $234.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.32.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 65.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pixelworks will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 10.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 104.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 7.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 28.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

