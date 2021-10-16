PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a growth of 163.3% from the September 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

PWSC traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $23.10. The stock had a trading volume of 487,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,664. PowerSchool has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.32.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

PWSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PowerSchool from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.