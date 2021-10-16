Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.65

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.65 and last traded at $47.65, with a volume of 623 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.70.

PDS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$66.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

The firm has a market cap of $656.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 3.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.82) by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $201.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.33 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 312,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

