Private Advisor Group LLC Has $919,000 Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLT opened at $144.52 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.62 and a 52-week high of $145.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.74. The company has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of -143.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.63.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

