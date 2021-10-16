Private Advisor Group LLC Has $985,000 Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of NVR by 19.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 21.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NVR by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,798,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of NVR by 5.4% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 17.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $1,578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,392 shares of company stock worth $7,205,130. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,399.00.

NVR stock opened at $4,966.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5,034.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,957.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.02. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,868.01 and a 1-year high of $5,332.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $42.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.