Profund Advisors LLC Buys 315 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 503,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,905 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 207,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $78.70 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $86.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.66. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $990.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAWW shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlas Air Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

