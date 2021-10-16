Profund Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,989 Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,989 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Associated Banc by 9.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 22.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 44.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 603,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,877,000 after buying an additional 184,343 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,207,000 after buying an additional 139,041 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

ASB opened at $21.92 on Friday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Associated Banc’s revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $335,169.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $92,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

