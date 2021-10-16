Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth $1,061,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,187,000 after purchasing an additional 106,524 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,975 shares of company stock worth $6,847,128. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR stock opened at $52.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.07. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $34.37 and a one year high of $55.62.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

