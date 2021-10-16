Profund Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,608 Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Energizer by 42.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 9.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.6% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 7.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENR opened at $37.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 292.00 and a beta of 1.19. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.99 and a 1 year high of $52.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day moving average is $43.25.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.20 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

In other news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman acquired 5,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

