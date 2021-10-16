Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,693,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 15.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 51.5% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,274 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

STX opened at $81.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $106.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.83.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $204,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $759,773.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,551 shares of company stock worth $3,309,190 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Northland Securities increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.09.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

