Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Twilio were worth $11,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,668 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth $685,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Twilio by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 21,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 90,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,557,000 after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio stock opened at $353.31 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.82 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a PE ratio of -79.04 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,984. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total value of $19,193,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,902 shares of company stock valued at $60,885,039 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 price target (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.65.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

