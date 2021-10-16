Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 205 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Eaton by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $1,606,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $1,706,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its position in Eaton by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 296,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,046,000 after purchasing an additional 195,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eaton from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.39.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $161.45 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $101.52 and a fifty-two week high of $171.32. The stock has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.91.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

