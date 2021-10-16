Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PUMSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Puma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of PUMSY stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,160. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average of $11.64. Puma has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $13.13.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

