Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Short Interest Update

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,115,500 shares, a growth of 77.9% from the September 15th total of 1,189,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,627.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS QUBSF remained flat at $$3.98 during trading on Friday. Qantas Airways has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70.

Get Qantas Airways alerts:

About Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Qantas Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qantas Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.