QS Investors LLC Buys 1,537 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 230.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,707 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 6,315.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,293,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,349 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $124,983,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 64.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,646,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 466.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,254,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,700 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $61.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.45 and its 200 day moving average is $57.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.31.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.