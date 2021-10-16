QS Investors LLC Sells 3,219 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

QS Investors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.10.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $395.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $364.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $396.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

