Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

QNTO remained flat at $$18.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.97. Quaint Oak Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.43.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $7.27 million for the quarter.

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the community banking. Its offers personal banking, personal lending, business banking, real estate, insurance, saving account, mortgages loans, auto, home, business & term life insurance, commercial loans and business lending. The company was founded on July 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Southampton, PA.

