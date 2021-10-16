Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Major Shareholder Sells $197,980.08 in Stock

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 13,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $197,980.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rain Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, October 11th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 21,826 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $273,043.26.

NASDAQ:RAIN opened at $14.72 on Friday. Rain Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.02.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rain Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

RAIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Rain Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rain Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.