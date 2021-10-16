Ran Bareket Sells 9,977 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Stock

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CFO Ran Bareket sold 9,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $253,415.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ran Bareket also recently made the following trade(s):

Get nLIGHT alerts:

On Wednesday, August 18th, Ran Bareket sold 16,288 shares of nLIGHT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $399,707.52.

NASDAQ LASR opened at $26.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.59. nLIGHT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 2.41.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LASR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in nLIGHT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in nLIGHT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.