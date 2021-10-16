Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

RGLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of RGLS opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.22.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLS. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

