Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.52% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.78.
Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $120.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.95 and its 200 day moving average is $119.93. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.23. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $134.93.
In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.
Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile
Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.
Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.