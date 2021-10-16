Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.78.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $120.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.95 and its 200 day moving average is $119.93. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.23. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

