Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $839.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to report sales of $839.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $1.02 billion. Renewable Energy Group reported sales of $576.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year sales of $2.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $816.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.95 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist reduced their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $39,474.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cynthia J. Warner acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.94 per share, for a total transaction of $74,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,384.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and have sold 14,310 shares worth $744,233. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 92.3% during the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 30.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGI stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,972. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average of $58.16. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

