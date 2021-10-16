Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repare Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology company. It utilizes genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx(R) platform to discover and develop targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company’s product pipeline includes RP-3500, which is in clinical stage. Repare Therapeutics Inc. is based in St-Laurent, Canada. “

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RPTX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.57.

Shares of NASDAQ RPTX opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $818.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of -0.35. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.72.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Bonita sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $30,095.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $227,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,416 shares of company stock worth $2,261,782. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 20.1% in the second quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 181,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repare Therapeutics (RPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.