Revance Therapeutics’ (RVNC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RVNC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revance Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.20.

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.24. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.09.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.68 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.06% and a negative net margin of 644.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 9,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $246,647.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,753 shares of company stock worth $3,576,071. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,433,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,926,000 after purchasing an additional 107,773 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 26.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,324,000 after buying an additional 114,515 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 154,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

