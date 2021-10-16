Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Roth Capital

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) was upgraded by Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.75 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $4.00. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.02% from the company’s current price.

REI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist raised their price target on Ring Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $3.83 on Thursday. Ring Energy has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.53.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $47.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.69 million. Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 131.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ring Energy will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder William R. Kruse bought 511,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $987,196.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,687,183 shares in the company, valued at $24,486,263.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 1,263.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,368,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,123 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 754,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 238,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 131,014 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

