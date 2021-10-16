RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Short Interest Update

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,400 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the September 15th total of 228,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CNPOF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.31. 244,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,230. RIV Capital has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $2.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45.

Separately, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of RIV Capital from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

RIV Capital Company Profile

RIV Capital, Inc is an investment and operating platform structured to pursue opportunities in the global cannabis sector. It identifies strategic counterparties seeking financial and/or operating support. The company has developed an investment ecosystem of complementary cannabis operating companies that represent various segments of the value chain across the emerging cannabis sector.

