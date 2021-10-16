Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) Short Interest Update

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the September 15th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,186,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after buying an additional 178,900 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 464.3% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 82,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 67,775 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,651,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DBDR opened at $10.14 on Friday. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

