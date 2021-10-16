Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Short Interest Update

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 62.2% from the September 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 289.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 131,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 97,591 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 110.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period.

Shares of RGT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,088. Royce Global Value Trust has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $16.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.17.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc operates as closed-end investment fund. The company investment objective is to provide long-term growth of capital. It invests in both U.S. and non-U.S. small-cap stocks. The company was founded on February 14, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

