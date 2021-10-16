RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.33.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of RumbleON in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company.
Shares of RMBL traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.27. The company had a trading volume of 39,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,106. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. RumbleON has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $64.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.61. The stock has a market cap of $573.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.90.
In other RumbleON news, Director Denmar John Dixon bought 13,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $449,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.84 per share, with a total value of $36,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,592.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RumbleON by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in RumbleON in the first quarter worth $208,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in RumbleON in the second quarter worth $233,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in RumbleON in the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of RumbleON during the first quarter valued at $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.
About RumbleON
RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.
