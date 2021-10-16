RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of RumbleON in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company.

Get RumbleON alerts:

Shares of RMBL traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.27. The company had a trading volume of 39,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,106. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. RumbleON has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $64.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.61. The stock has a market cap of $573.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.90.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.84). RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 84.44% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $168.35 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that RumbleON will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RumbleON news, Director Denmar John Dixon bought 13,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $449,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.84 per share, with a total value of $36,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,592.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RumbleON by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in RumbleON in the first quarter worth $208,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in RumbleON in the second quarter worth $233,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in RumbleON in the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of RumbleON during the first quarter valued at $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

About RumbleON

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.