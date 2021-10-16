Ryder System (NYSE:R) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its price objective increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on R. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

R stock opened at $83.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $48.25 and a 1-year high of $89.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Ryder System will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 22,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,321,000 after acquiring an additional 92,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

