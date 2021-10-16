SAFE DEAL (SFD) Trading Up 1% This Week

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $2.93 million and $378,221.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded up 1% against the dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for about $3.19 or 0.00005242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00068536 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00075209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.65 or 0.00109413 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,658.73 or 0.99584586 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,791.50 or 0.06224577 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00026897 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 1,892,555 coins and its circulating supply is 919,135 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars.

