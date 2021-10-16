SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Short Interest Update

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,700 shares, a growth of 74.6% from the September 15th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 887.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pareto Securities upgraded SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on SalMar ASA in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. DNB Markets upgraded SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SalMar ASA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.00.

Get SalMar ASA alerts:

Shares of SALRF stock remained flat at $$69.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.42. SalMar ASA has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $71.80.

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and sale of farmed salmon.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SalMar ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SalMar ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.