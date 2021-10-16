Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for central nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of SLS-002, SLS-006, SLS-008, SLS-010 and SLS-012 which are in clinical stage. Seelos Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Apricus Biosciences Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SEEL. Roth Capital raised Seelos Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. B. Riley cut their price target on Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SEEL opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $231.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 3.05. Seelos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $6.60.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seelos Therapeutics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 22,020.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.