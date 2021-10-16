Seeyond Sells 448 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Seeyond decreased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 13.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,890,000 after buying an additional 92,684 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,083,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,684,000 after purchasing an additional 37,095 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,440,000 after purchasing an additional 16,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,581,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J stock opened at $133.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.50 and a 52 week high of $145.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.94.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

